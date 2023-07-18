Man murdered in Arima

News

Police are investigating the death of 58-year-old Sylvester Ernest, a Cepep employee, who was shot near his home in Arima on Tuesday.

They responded to a report of a man seen lying motionless at Garcia Circular, Zone 8, Mt Zion Road, Arima. When they arrived they found Ernest lying on the ground in front of his home, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his neck.

First responders, realising he was showing signs of life, took him to the Arima Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his neck, two to his head and another to his right ear.

However, he later died of his injuries.

Police found his car, a gold Nissan Almera, was missing from his home.

The murder toll now stands at 316 for the year.