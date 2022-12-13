Man murdered, bullet grazes son in Chaguanas home invasion

Black Immigrant Daily News

Moonan Jogi Hardeo, 65. –

An early-morning robbery ended in tragedy for a Chaguanas family when their patriarch was gunned down and his son wounded on Tuesday.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, relatives said Moonan Jogi Hardeo, 65, his wife and their 38-year-old son were asleep at their Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas, home at around 2.30 am, when the family’s dog started barking.

A relative said Hardeo’s son and wife awoke and saw a man in the house.

The relative suspected the burglar entered the home by breaking a glass window pane of a door in the kitchen and unlocked the door as the keys were still hanging from the door knob.

Hardeo’s son started fighting with the intruder who fired the gun, grazing the son’s leg. Hardeo’s wife hid in the bathroom during the struggle.

During the melee, Hardeo woke up and went in the kitchen to investigate the commotion when he was shot in his chest by the man who ran away.

Relatives called the police who went to the scene with a district medical officer. Hardeo was declared dead at the scene.

The son was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he was treated and discharged.

Hardeo’s sister-in-law Sita Baldeo told Newsday he made reports to the police recently over strangers monitoring the house, but she was unsure if his murder was related to these incidents.

“She (Hardeo’s wife) called me right after they called the police and they responded very quickly.

“This guy, Moonan, he was literally one of the most gentle people you can ever meet.

“He was a very simple person.

“Nothing was ever a big deal. He was a retired handyman for Plipdeco, so he was surviving off of his pension.”

Baldeo said she and the family were focused on staying strong for the other relatives.

Newsday also spoke with Hardeo’s younger brother Krishna Rooplal who said he was also trying to come to terms with situation.

“When we got there we started calling everybody to let them know what happened.

“It’s a very sad situation. My oldest brother died a few months ago by natural causes.

“The crime situation is very bad, we just have to be aware of our surroundings.”

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.

