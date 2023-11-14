Man knocked down on Frederick Street

News

An unidentified man was knocked down on lower Frederick Street, Port of Spain, on Tuesday morning, leading to a traffic diversion in the capital.

When Newsday arrived, a joint police and army patrol was still present and traffic was being diverted along Queen Janelle Commissiong Street.

The victim was said to have been hit by a white Nissan B-15 taxi at around 9.30 am, while crossing in front of Aboutique Mall.

One eyewitness said, “I looked up when I heard the bang and I saw the man rolling off the hood of the car and he fell on the ground.”

The eyewitness said the man did not suffer any visible injuries, and was conscious and able to move.

There was also no apparent damage to the car.

The female taxi driver left the scene accompanied by police. The victim was picked up by an ambulance which arrived minutes after the incident.