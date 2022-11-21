Man knocked down, killed on CR Highway

News

An elderly man who is yet to be identified was killed on Monday morning after he was knocked down while crossing the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

Police reported that at about 1.58 am the man, thought to be in his late sixties, was on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Boundary Road Extension, El Socorro.

The man, who was of Indo-Trinidadian heritage, was trying to cross from the eastbound to the westbound lanes when he was hit and was thrown some 20 feet from the point of impact.

The driver, a security officer with SWAT Security, was unhurt in the accident, but her teenage daughter was injured and was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Cpl Joseph of the Barataria Police Station is investigating.The man’s death took the road death toll to 80 for the year, five more than last year’s.