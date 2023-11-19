Man killed, woman wounded in shooting at insurance company

News

The insurance company in San Fernando where a gunman killed a man and shot a woman in the chest on Monday morning. Photo and video credit: Laurel Williams

A shooting at an insurance company on Monday has left a man dead and a woman wounded in San Fernando.

The dead man, believed to be from Claxton Bay, was unidentified. The woman, a customer at General Accident at Cross Crossing, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. Initial reports said she was shot in the chest.

Reports are around 10.15 am, the gunman shot her and then shot the man as he was leaving the compound.

https://newsday.co.tt/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/1700501334.mp4

Details are sketchy but an onlooker said the killer approached the driver of a Tiida, a friend of the dead man, and the two began fighting.

The other man was shot and died a short distance away. The killer got into the car and drove off.

Investigations are ongoing.