Man killed while working on La Horquetta job site

A 36-year-old Cunupia man was gunned down while at a job site in La Horquetta on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Keston Medina was working on a perimeter wall at Boyton Avenue, Greenvale, at around 5.57 pm when a white car drove up to him.

Men in the car pulled out guns and shot Medina several times before driving off.

One of Medina’s relatives who was at the job site at the time drove him to the Arima Health Facility where he was declared dead at around 6.30 pm.

La Horquetta police were called in and found eight spent 5.56 shells and three deformed bullets.

Investigators said Medina was shot in the head, shoulder and leg.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.