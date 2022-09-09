Man killed while going to buy marijuana

News

A man identified as Menelik Labbay was declared dead on Thursday evening after he was shot in Carenage when he and friends went to buy marijuana.

Police said at about 3 pm on Thursday, Labbay and others went to Haig Street to meet someone for the purchase.

A friend of Labbay’s got out of the car and was accosted by gunmen, who robbed and beat him. As they were coming towards to the car, Labbay saw them, got out and ran away.

The gunmen left his friend and chased him. His friends left in the car, leaving him running from the gunmen.

Police found Labbay’s body in a track off Haig Street with bullet wounds to the head. He was taken to the St James Medical Science Complex, where he was declared dead at about 6.30 pm.

Police said they had no address for Labbay, who they said was 20 years old.