Man killed in police-involved shooting in Couva

News

SHOT DEAD: Kiel Williams. –

A 36-YEAR-OLD man was killed in a police-involved shooting on Monday at his home in Couva. The police later recovered a gun at the scene.

Dead is Kiel Williams of Grant Street Extension. He was originally from Sapphire Street in Marabella.

A police report said at about 11.45 am on Monday, Central Division Task Force (Area South) and Central Division Gang Unit police received a tip-off and went to Williams’ house.

They met and told him there was a warrant to search the premises. The police also told Williams to secure his valuables before the search started.

He went into a bedroom on the south side of said household and returned with a rifle from under a bed.

An assault rifle which police claim was found inside a house in Couva, following a fatal police-involved shooting incident. –

Williams reportedly pointed the rifle toward the officers and fired several shots.

The police returned fire and when the gunshots stopped, they found Williams on the ground. He was taken to the Couva health facility where Dr Narayansingh pronounced him dead.

Supt Montrichard, ASP Ablacksingh, Insps Doodnath and Sylvan, Sgt Persad and Cpl Ramadhin and others visited the scene. No one else was injured and investigations are ongoing.