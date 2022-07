News

A driver found the body of an unidentified man in Mayaro on Thursday night with multiple injuries.

The police believe the man might have been the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

The report said the driver found the body at about 9.45 pm on the roadside in Grand Lagoon and called the police.

Cpl Douglas and other Mayaro police visited the scene.

A district medical officer also visited and ordered the body’s removal.

Investigations are ongoing.