Man killed in drive-by shooting at Signal Hill, Tobago

TOBAGO has recorded another killing.

The victim has been identified as Nigel Julien, 44, also known as Tall Man, of Signal Hill/Lambeau Road, Signal Hill.

He was killed in a drive-by shooting shortly after 9 pm on Thursday.

Julien, a mason, was said to be originally from Quarry Street, Laventille.

Investigations are continuing.

On January 12, the body of Akinde Bissoon, of Sou Sou Lands, was discovered at Old Grange Tobago. Police said his body bore marks of violence.

The island’s first murder for the year took place on New Year’s Day, with the shooting of dancehall artiste Kareem Small. He was shot while liming with friends near his home at Patience Hill.