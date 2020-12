The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

Caribbean News, Latin America News: By Julia Symmes Cobb BOGOTA, Colombia, Mon. Dec. 21, 2020 (Reuters) – Colombia has become the first South American country to suspend all flights to the United Kingdom over concerns about a new strain of coronavirus. President Ivan Duque made the disclosure on Sunday, joining […]