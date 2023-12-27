Man killed at abandoned house in Siparia

News

POLICE are investigating what they believe is a homicide at Logie Street, Siparia.

A police report said Harold ‘Lange’ Sampath, 63, was found dead with gunshot wounds to the back of his head at his home on Tuesday afternoon.

He was found lying motionless, slumped against a wall with what appeared to be blood coming from his mouth and wearing a vest, boxers and bare feet.

His body was removed, and an autopsy will be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Police recovered four spent nine-millimetre shells at the scene. Police said Sampath was a known drug user who stayed at the abandoned house with other users. Although a motive is yet to be determined for his death, police suspect it to be drug-related.