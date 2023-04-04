Man jailed for 2 years in connection with $5 robbery in Couva

News

A 23-year-old man from Calcutta No. 2 in Freeport was sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour over a charge in connection with a recent $5 robbery in Couva.

Brandon Narine faced Couva magistrate Alexander Prince last week and pleaded guilty.

Narine was jointly charged with Saif Hosein, 24, of Ragoo Gardens in Freeport, who pleaded not guilty. Hosein was granted $250,000 bail and the magistrate adjourned the case to April 25.

WPC Corban laid the charge, and Cpl Kubir-Garcia prosecuted.

The police’s case against Narine was that a 41-year-old man was walking in Calcutta No. 2, Freeport, at around 11.30 pm on March 25, when Narine and two other men accosted the victim and announced a hold-up. The victim is also from Calcutta No. 2.

One of the men threatened to kill the victim while Narine robbed him of $5, a cell phone worth $950 and a pack of Mt D’Or cigarettes worth $16.

Narine and the two men got into a red Nissan Frontier van and drove off. The police were alerted and later arrested Narine and another man and recovered the stolen phone.