Man injured in shootout with police in Port of Spain

An unidentified man was injured in a shootout with police on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on Monday morning.

A report said at around 9.10 am, several police units, including the Port of Spain Task Force and E99 Unit got information of a shooting and suspected kidnapping in the Western Division.

They were told a silver Nissan B15 car was involved and Western Division police were chasing it toward Port of Spain.

When the man saw the police cars approaching him, he got out of the moving car on Wrightson Road and began shooting at the police.

The car crashed into a culvert on the roadside at the corner of French Street and Wrightson Road. The man ran along the road near the John Donalsdon campus of the University of Trinidad and Tobago, holding a gun.

The police chased the him and there was a shootout. The man was injured. Police arrested and took him to the hospital. He was there under police guard up to Monday afternoon.

The police seized a gun at the scene. They also searched the car the man had been driving and found several spent 9mm shell casings on the floor by the front passenger seat.

Western Division police are continuing investigations.