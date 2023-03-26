Man injured in daylight gun attack near Arima mall

News

File photo –

A man was shot and injured during a daring daylight attack near an Arima mall on Saturday.

Initial reports identified the victim as Jack Layne, who was driving a white Kia Sorento SUV, with his wife and child in the vehicle. Police said he occupants of a darkly-tinted black Nissan Tiida pulled up in front of the SUV and several men exited and shot at the SUV. There were three bullet holes in the front windscreen.

Layne reversed and struck a low wall.

The gunmen then got back in the Tiida and escaped. The woman and child were not shot, police said.

Layne was taken to the Arima District Hospital where he was listed in a stable condition.