Man held with stolen car in Laventille

News

File photo/Shane Superville

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force intercepted a car shortly after it was reported stolen on Tuesday morning.

They said officers on patrol on Wharton Street, Laventille, at around 11 am received a report that a grey Honda City car had been stolen in Morvant.

Police saw the car nearby and chased it before catching up to it. Three men got out of the car and ran away in different directions.

Police searched the area and found one of the bandits hiding nearby.

The 27-year-old man was arrested and is expected to be questioned by police on Wednesday.

The car was released to the Morvant CID.

The arrest of the man and recovery of the car involved Sgt Alexander, Cpls Sookhoo, Williams, St Bernard and PCs Garraway, Campbell and WPC Brown.