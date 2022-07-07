Man held with stolen alcohol in Morvant

The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

File photo.

A 47-YEAR-OLD Curepe man was held at a businessplace in Morvant with a quantity of alcohol that was reported stolen last week.

Police said the alcohol was stolen from Piarco last Thursday.

Officers of the Northern Division and the Piarco CID visited a store in Second Caledonia, Lady Young Road, at around 3.30 pm on Wednesday where they found 16 bottles of Pure White Hennessy Cognac, valued $6,675.

The man was arrested and taken to the Piarco police station where he was charged with receiving stolen goods. He is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Thursday.