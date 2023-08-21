Man held in Princes Town for driving while disqualified

News

A man who a few weeks ago was fined for driving without a driver’s permit (DP) and insurance is set to face a Princes Town magistrate yet again for similar offences.

Princes Town municipal police arrested him near the market on Friday at around 5 pm.

A police report said acting Cpl Joseph and PCs Rebeiro and Nemai were on foot patrol along Buen Intento Road where they observed a white Nissan AD Wagon parked next to a no parking sign.

The report said the officers observed for about five minutes that no one was entering or exiting the car, nor was anyone loading or unloading items.

A short time after, the police saw Sean Khelawan, of Mandingo Road in Indian Walk, in the Princes Town police district, got into the car and drove off.

He was recently disqualified from holding or obtaining a DP.

The officers stopped the car and asked to see his driving documents.

Khelawan replied, “I did get disqualified, but I am not the owner of this car. I was just going and move it to park it someway else.”

The police cautioned and told him of the offences committed – breaching a traffic sign, driving while being disqualified from holding or obtaining a DP/ licence and driving without a valid insurance certificate.

The police arrested and took him to the station, where PC Nemai charged him. He is set to face a magistrate on Monday.