Man held for shooting at cops in Couva, 2 on the run

One of three men who shot at the police in Couva on Tuesday evening has been detained, and investigators are searching for the two other suspects.

The police said the incident occurred shortly after 6 pm when the police received information that the occupants of a black Nissan Tiida car were involved in a shooting in the district.

The police including WPCs Baptiste and Perry and PC Mendoza, spotted the car along the Southern Main Road and began chasing it.

The occupants shot at the police, who returned fire. However, heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic hindered the officers from firing more rounds.

The police continued to chase the car, which crashed into Perth Avenue, Couva. The three suspects got out and ran into some bushes.

With the help of the Central Division Task Force, CID, Inter-Agency Task Force, Couva charge room and Southern Division police, they had an extensive exercise in which they searched several vehicles. The police included acting ASP Bisnath, Insp Doodnath and Sgts Persad and Howard.

But nothing illegal was found.

The police later held one suspect.

Investigations are ongoing.