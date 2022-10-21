Man gunned down on Henry Street, police shoot gunman

News

Port of Spain Division police are investigating the murder of a 39-year-old man on Henry Street, Port of Spain, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers on patrol at around 5.10 pm were told a man had been shot near Textile Corner on Henry Street.

Police found Anton Smart bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head.While there they also police saw a man acting suspiciously and chased him along Charlotte Street.

During the chase they shot him, then him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he remained warded up to Friday morning.

Police found a Glock pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition which they suspect was the murder weapon.

Homicide investigators visited the scene where Smart was shot and a district medical officer declared him dead.