Man gunned down in Backayard, Siparia

-File photo

A MAN called out to another man in a house at Sennon Village Extension in Siparia on the evening of June 24.

But when the man did not come out, the caller walked in and shot him, killing him on the spot.

The dead man is believed to be a 19-year-old from Leon Street in La Brea.

The murder happened around 10.30 pm in an area called the Backayard.

The police said a black Honda Vezel with four male occupants stopped at the front of the house where the dead man was staying.

One got out, called out to him and then walked into the house. Several gunshots were heard and the man returned to the SUV, which drove off.

South Western Division (SWD) police were alerted, and among the first responders were PCs Bridgemohan, Ferdinand and Hosein of the Siparia police station.

The police found the body lying face down in the corner of a room.

Sgt Forbes, PC Mohammed, and other officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three, also visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The police found 15 spent shells.

DMO Dr Ratiram viewed the body and ordered that it be removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Acting Insp Pacheco, Sgt Gunness and Cpl Patrice of the SWD and CSIs PC Mohammed and WPC Simon visited the scene.

No one has been arrested.

WPC La Rode of HBI is investigating.