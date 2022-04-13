Man goes to dig yam in Mamoral No 2, finds human remains

Man goes to dig yam in Mamoral No 2, finds human remains
File photo/Roger Jacob

A man who went digging for yams in bushes at Mamoral No 2 on Tuesday, found the skeletal remains of a man.Central Division police believe the remains might be those of missing 85-year-old pensioner Siew Ramnarine.

Ramnarine, of Doorbar Road off Brasso Piedra Road in Gran Couva, was last seen on July 6 last year.

He had Alzheimer’s, and police believe he might have wandered into the area.

A police report said, shortly after 2 pm on Tuesday a man went to dig yams about a mile off Mamoral No 2 Main Road in an area called Jango Estate. He saw the remains and called the police.

The police said the dead man’s clothes matched Ramnarine’s clothes, but a DNA test would be needed to confirm the identity.

Investigations are ongoing.