Man found unconscious in Toco

File photo

Police in the Eastern Division are trying to confirm the identity of a man who was found unconscious by workers in Toco on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man, who appeared to be in his mid- to late forties, was found in a bushy area on Monsegue Trace at around 7.30 am.

An ambulance took the man to hospital, where he remained up to Wednesday afternoon.

Police said he was not conscious and could not be interviewed.

A message circulated on WhatsApp claimed the man had been reported missing, but investigators denied this.

Toco police are continuing enquiries.