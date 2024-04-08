Man found dead in Tunapuna

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body a 47-year-old man identified as Leslie Ramdial. He was found dead in Tunapuna.

Police reports said at about 5.54 am police got information on a body lying motionless at Honeymoon Ground, College Road El Dorado, near Hillview College.

Police responded, and upon arrival at the location they saw an East Indian man with a dark-brown complexion, wearing a bloodied white jersey and long black pants.

Police noticed a wound to the right side of his face near his cheek.

The man’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be done.

 