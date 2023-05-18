Man flees gunfire onto Belmont school compound

News

Several secondary school students in Belmont were left shaken after a wounded man escaped his attackers by running through the school grounds on Thursday morning.

Police said the 38-year-old was shot on Davis Street, Belmont, at around 7 am by a man in black clothing.

The victim ran through the schoolyard to escape his attackers.

Staff at the school told police they heard screams from the students who reported seeing the wounded man running through the compound.

Police later found the bleeding man walking on Belmont Circular Road and took him to hospital, where he remained.

Officers of the Port of Spain Task Force visited the school and searched it and nearby areas for the gunmen, but did not find anyone.

Belmont police are investigating.