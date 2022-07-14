Man finds decomposing body in Cunaripo while looking for firewood

News

Police are trying to identify the body of a man that was found in a forested part of Cunaripo, Sangre Grande, on Wednesday morning.

Police said a man was walking through the Guaico-Tamana Road, at round 11.25 am looking for firewood when he found the decomposing body of a man in a pool of water.

Police went to the area and were guided to the spot by the man about 200 feet into the forest.

The body was wearing a pair of red three quarter pants and a brown vest.

Crime scene investigators and a district medical officer visited the area and ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.