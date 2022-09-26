Man falls to his death after Barrackpore bar lime

News

A 32-year-old man died after losing his balance and falling into a drain while returning home from a bar lime.

On Sunday, David Steven’s body was found at Papourie Road, Lengua Village, near Franco’s Café in Barrackpore.

A police report said he was liming with a friend at a bar earlier. The friend reported to the police that he and Steven became drunk, and at around 1.30 pm, they decided to return to their separate homes in the area.

While walking, Steven lost his balance and fell into a drain at the side of the road.Barrackpore police were alerted.

At around 2 pm, PCs Sandy, Nabbie, Ramdeo and Maharaj found the body lying on the back with head wounds.

A DMO later ordered Steven’s body taken to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.

An autopsy is set to be done during the week at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Sgt Narine, Cpl Khallies, and other Barrackpore police gathered evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.