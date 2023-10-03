Man drowns in Moruga river

News

BODY BELOW: Curious onlookers gather at a bridge in Moruga yesterday after a man’s body was found floating in the river below. File Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE body of a Moruga man who was reported missing was found in a river on Monday night.

Darion Dyer, 24, went to the Moruga River, La Ruffin, on Monday, with friends and relatives.

Around 9 pm, when relatives could not find him, the Hunters Search and Rescue Team were called in.

His body was later found in the Moruga River. He is believed to have drowned.

Investigations are continuing.