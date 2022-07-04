Man dies two months after shooting in San Fernando

News

The San Fernando General Hospital.

More than two months after shooters shot and wounded two men in San Fernando, one died on Sunday at the hospital.

Dead is Shaquille Pierre, 24. The police said he had been at the San Fernando General Hospital since April 20 after the shooting at Lawrence Street in San Fernando near his home.

The other victim was treated and discharged from the hospital in April.

Cpl Bhagwandeen of San Fernando CID was assigned to investigate the wounding.

In light of Pierre’s death, the shooting is now being investigated as murder.

Detectives from the Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.

No one has been arrested, and the police do not have a motive.