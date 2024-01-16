Man dies trying to cross Hochoy highway

News

A 52-year-old man is dead after trying to cross the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Chaguanas on Monday.

Reports say at around 7.10 am, a truck heading in a southerly direction before the Brentwood merge lane struck the man when he ran across its path.

The dead man has been identified as Omardath Beharrysingh of Bridgemohansingh Street, Montrose, Chaguanas.

Videos were shared on social media in which he can be seen on the outer lane of the highway, wearing blue shorts and a checked T-shirt, as vehicles manoeuvre around his body.

The accident took place near roadworks being done by the Ministry of Works and Transport, causing gridlock.

The work being done is part of the ministry’s three-phase plan to alleviate traffic in Chaguanas and includes a plan for expanding the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway. This was announced by Works Minister Rohan Sinanan in July.

The body was removed a few hours later. The driver of the truck is assisting the Chaguanas police with their investigations.

This is the second incident this year in which a pedestrian has diedtrying to cross a highway.

On January 4, an unidentified man in a grey T-shirt and green jeans was killed on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near the Courts Megastore walkover.

He had reportedly been warned several times about crossing the highway and urged to use the walkover, mere metres from where he was struck.