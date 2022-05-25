Man dies on Harris Promenade, San Fernando

News

THE body of a man lay on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, for several hours on Wednesday morning as police awaited the arrival of the district medical officer (DMO).

Around 8.23 am, the man, identified as Gobin Davenand Ragoobar, 42, collapsed and died on the promenade, opposite St Joseph’s Convent, from a suspected heart attack.

Police said he was a street dweller.

The body was covered with a white sheet in an area cordoned off by the police with yellow tape. It drew attention from the public and other homeless people, who kept watch.

Boyie Singh, 49, told Newsday Ragoobar lived at the Shamrock Court Shelter for homeless persons, “but we spent a lot of time on the promenade so we could see everything.”

He remembered Ragoobar who was originally from Hermitage Village, San Fernando, as his friend for the 20 years he has been living on the streets.

“He lived in the shelter, but we lime on the Promenade.

“He used to work for different people on Mucurapo Street, earning his own money, but he loved the street. He was very educated. He had a phone and he would go on the internet. He was also a good swimmer. May his soul rest in peace.”

The body was taken to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital, where an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.