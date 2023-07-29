Man dies of self-inflicted wounds at Arima health facility

News
Arima General Hospital – File Photo by Roger jacob
A man identified as Joshua Warren died on Friday night while receiving treatment for self-inflicted wounds at the Arima Health Facility. Earlier, police tried to prevent him from taking his life.
Reports said that around 8.20 pm Warren was standing on the road opposite the Valencia Police Post when officers nearby observed him take a broken bottle and began injuring himself.
A struggle ensued when officers quickly approached him and made attempts to take the broken glass bottle from his hand.
The officers were then assisted by their colleagues and together they managed to restrain Warren. Police transported Warren to the Arima Health Facility for treatment for self-inflicted wounds to the neck.
While receiving care, he began to behave erratic and police officers from the Northern Division responded and managed to restrain him.
However, he was pronounced dead whilst undergoing treatment at the health facility around 10.45 pm.
Two officers sustained minor injuries from the struggle and was treated at the Sangre Grande Hospital and later discharged.
***Note of support for anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please remember that help is available and you are not alone. Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional who can provide support. In TT there are dedicated 24/7 helplines with volunteers ready to listen and offer guidance.
Don’t hesitate to reach out.
Helplines in TT for suicide:
Lifeline
800-5588
lifelinett.com
Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society
627-8215
ttrcs.org
GROOTS Trinidad & Tobago
384-4722
Childline
800-4321
childlinett.org
Families in Action
(868) 628-2333
familiesinaction.net
RN Vincent & Associates
(Faith-based)
689-9391
486-0708