Man dies of self-inflicted wounds at Arima health facility

Arima General Hospital – File Photo by Roger jacob

A man identified as Joshua Warren died on Friday night while receiving treatment for self-inflicted wounds at the Arima Health Facility. Earlier, police tried to prevent him from taking his life.

Reports said that around 8.20 pm Warren was standing on the road opposite the Valencia Police Post when officers nearby observed him take a broken bottle and began injuring himself.

A struggle ensued when officers quickly approached him and made attempts to take the broken glass bottle from his hand.

The officers were then assisted by their colleagues and together they managed to restrain Warren. Police transported Warren to the Arima Health Facility for treatment for self-inflicted wounds to the neck.

While receiving care, he began to behave erratic and police officers from the Northern Division responded and managed to restrain him.

However, he was pronounced dead whilst undergoing treatment at the health facility around 10.45 pm.

Two officers sustained minor injuries from the struggle and was treated at the Sangre Grande Hospital and later discharged.

***Note of support for anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please remember that help is available and you are not alone. Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional who can provide support. In TT there are dedicated 24/7 helplines with volunteers ready to listen and offer guidance.

Don’t hesitate to reach out.

Helplines in TT for suicide:

Lifeline

800-5588

lifelinett.com

Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society

627-8215

ttrcs.org

GROOTS Trinidad & Tobago

384-4722

384-4722

Childline

800-4321

childlinett.org

Families in Action

(868) 628-2333

familiesinaction.net

RN Vincent & Associates

(Faith-based)

689-9391

486-0708