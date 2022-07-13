Man dies days after being stabbed in Manzanilla

News

File photo

A 44-YEAR-OLD Cunaripo man died on Wednesday in hospital four days after being stabbed during a fight in a Manzanilla bar.

Police said Rishi Masty was at the Junction Bar at the corner of the Eastern Main Road and Plum Road, at around 9.50 pm on Saturday when he got into an argument with another limer.

During the argument, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed Masty several times in his face, neck and back.

Passersby took Masty to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he was treated and warded in critical condition. He died at around 2 am on Wednesday, police said.

A 33-year-old Biche man was arrested the same night of the stabbing and a folding pocket knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was seized.

An autopsy will be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James and detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) are continuing enquiries.