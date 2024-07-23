Man dead after police shooting in Sea Lots

News

Police at a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A police-involved shooting in Sea Lots has left one man dead.

Jonathan Wharwood was shot at his home on Production Drive on July 23 during a police raid.

Police were searching for the people responsible for shooting two people, including a police officer, on July 22. The officer was on patrol in East Port of Spain around 8.30 pm and responded to a shooting at St Paul Street.

Gunmen opened fire on the police vehicle and PC Shakala Charles, who was in the front passenger seat, was hit. The bullet penetrated the side of his bulletproof vest.

Another man, identified as Keron George, of East Dry River, was also wounded in the attack.

Both the officer and George were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Neighbours say at around 1.30 am, police stormed the Sea Lots compound and questioned several people, including Wharwood.

Shortly afterwards, neighbours said, police escorted Wharwood back to his room. Minutes later, they heard four gunshots.

Police put Wharton in a police van and took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.