Man chopped after delivering birthday cake for son

A Moruga man was chopped on his head after delivering a birthday cake for his son.

A police report said the 30-year-old labourer visited Larodey, La Lune Village, Moruga, to drop off the cake on Saturday. While on his way back, a man he knew attacked him with a cutlass.

He was chopped on his head during the attack and was then beaten by two other men he also knew.

He was treated at the San Fernando General Hospital before being discharged.

Police have been unable to find the man’s attackers.

PC Dickie is continuing inquiries.