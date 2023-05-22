Man charged with drunk driving in Freeport

News

File photo –

A CHASE Village man is expected to return to court next month on a charge of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

On Monday, the attorney for Francis St Cyr, 56, asked for his client’s plea to be reserved.

St Cyr was granted bail of $15,000 by Chaguanas magistrate Duane Murray and will return to the Second Court on June 21.

St Cyr is represented by attorney Bhimal Maharajh.

It is alleged that around 10.30 pm on Saturday, a man went to the Freeport police station to report an accident that had taken place at St Mary’s Junction in Freeport.

He allegedly admitted to having had a few beers and breathalyser tests were done which registered readings of almost twice the legal limit of 35 milligrammes.