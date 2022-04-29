Man briefly escapes from police station in underwear

News

A man who was arrested for desecrating a church in Belmont over the weekend was recaptured after he temporarily escaped police custody on Thursday afternoon.

Police said a corporal at the Central Police Station, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, went to the cell where the man was being kept to give him food at around 6.30 pm. The man kicked the cell door knocking the policeman down.

Wearing only his underwear, the man ran out of the police station and down the street but was recaptured a short while after.

Police said the man is expected to be charged on Friday morning with assaulting an officer and escaping lawful custody.

Police also said the man’s clothes were taken away because he tried harming himself in the cell.