Man beaten on head in Princes Town still hospitalised

News

The San Fernando General Hospital.

A quarrel between two men on Sunday in the Princes Town district has left one hospitalised and the other on the run from the police.

The 25-year-old victim was still at the San Fernando General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. The police said he was in serious condition.

A police report said at around 4.30 pm on Sunday, the victim and another man had a heated argument at Sixth Company Circular Road, where he was visiting a female friend.

During the argument, the attacker picked up a piece of iron and repeatedly hit the victim on his upper body and head. He fell down, and the attacker ran away.

The victim was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility and was transferred to the hospital.

PCs Regis and Deonarine and other police responded.