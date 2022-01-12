Man beaten, detained by Arima residents for breaking into maxi

News

A 21-year-old Malabar man is being treated for wounds he received when he was beaten by residents for breaking into a parked maxi taxi on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the maxi taxi was parked on Olton Road, Arima, when nearby residents saw the man climb through a window.

Residents pulled the man out of the vehicle and beat him before calling the police.

Arima police arrested the man and took him to the hospital where he was treated.

Police suspect the man who is from Immortelle Avenue, was looking for things to steal in the maxi taxi.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.