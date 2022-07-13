Man assisting police with cyclist’s death

News

Anthony Harris –

Police confirmed that a man is assisting them with the death of photojournalist and cyclist Anthony Harris who was fatally struck by a car last Saturday morning.

Harris was riding around the Queen’s Park Savannah when he was struck by the driver of a white Nissan vehicle. The driver did not stop.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras, but when asked about the incident, Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob said the footage was not as helpful as it could be.

No charges have been laid on the man assisting police.