Man arrested with pistol, ammunition in Fyzabad

News

Stock photo –

A PH taxi driver was arrested and a pistol, magazine, and ammunition was seized by police in Fyzabad on Saturday.

In a release, police said south-western division task force police officers were on an exercise along Mulchan Trace, Fyzabad, when they observed a man holding a black pouch and acting suspiciously.

The police said the man began running when he saw the officers, and they gave chase and caught him.

He was searched and police allegedly found one black and silver Sig Sauer pistol fitted with a magazine containing ten rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.

Police said the man was immediately arrested and taken to the Fyzabad Police Station.

The firearm and ammunition are currently being processed by crime scene experts.