Man arrested, stolen car recovered by police

Police arrested one man, seized a quantity of narcotics and ammunition, and recovered a stolen vehicle, during anti-crime exercises last Friday.

As part of Operation Blue Line, North Central Division officers carried out a drug block eradication exercise between 5 pm and 8 pm.

The team of officers, including North Central Division Task Force, North Central Special Operations Unit, Tunapuna Warrant Staff and the K9 Unit, went to Balthazar Street where they searched an abandoned house in the area.

Their search resulted in the discovery of a black plastic bag containing one large packet of dry processed marijuana, 21 smaller packets of marijuana and five rounds of ammunition.

The drugs, which weighed a combined 723 grams, and the ammunition were seized.

In another exercise, Inter-Agency Task Force officers, acting on information about a silver Nissan Tiida motor vehicle stolen in St James, went to Laventille Road, San Juan.

The officers intercepted the car and the occupant, a 36-year-old from Lahoe Street, Laventille Road, San Juan, was arrested.

The suspect and the recovered vehicle were taken to the St James Police Station pending further enquiries.