Man arrested over 12-man Caledonia firebombing

One man has been arrested in connection with the firebombing of a house at Second Caledonia Extension, Morvant last week.

Police said in a media release that the suspect, also of Second Caledonia, was arrested by North Eastern Divison officers. Police expect he will be charged with two counts of setting fire to a house with a person inside after advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last Wednesday, a woman told police she saw a group of about 12 men armed with guns and Molotov cocktails who charged into the yard and tried to get into the house. She told police shortly after she heard explosions and realised the house was on fire.

The attackers then escaped. The five occupants fled the burning house as well.

Police acted on a tipoff and arrested a male suspect the following day.

They believe the firebombing was in retaliation for the murder of a gangleader’s relative.