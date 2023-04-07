Man arrested, ganja trees destroyed

News

NIGHT TIME DISCOVERY: Police came across 225 marijuana trees on a piece of land off Railway Road West in San Pedro, Rio Claro during an exercise on Thursday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS –

ONE man was arrested for possession of 29 marijuana trees during an exercise in which 225 trees were destroyed by officers of the Eastern Division on Thursday.

During the exercise conducted in Rio Claro, officers executed several warrants in the district. At a house in Railway Road West, San Pedro, Rio Claro, officers arrested and charged a 54-year-old man for possession of more than four marijuana plants. He was in possession of 29 plants valued at $29,000.

Officers, based on information they got, went to a location off Railway Road West and destroyed 225 cannabis plants valued at $225,000.

The exercise was supervised by Sgt Maharaj, Cpl Heeraman and included CID, Task Force, warrant officer and K9. Investigations are ongoing.