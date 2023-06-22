Man, 60, shot outside Chaguanas home

News

A 60-year-old Chaguanas man is being treated for a gunshot wound he received when he was attacked outside his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man was driving into his Endeavour Road home with a relative in his silver Nissan X-Trail at around 5.45 pm when a black car drove near them.

A gunman got out of the black car and shot at him several times, hitting him in the upper arm and forearm before getting back in the car and driving off.

The wounded man drove to a bar in Egypt Trace, where patrons took him to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where he was treated and transferred to another hospital.

Central Division crime scene investigators visited the scene and found four 40 mm spent shells.