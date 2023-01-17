Man, 60, killed, another wounded while fixing car in Tunapuna

News

Stock photo

POLICE are probing the murder of a man and the wounding of another as the two were attacked as they were trying to fix a car in Tunapuna on Monday afternoon.

Police said Lancelot Griffith, 60, and two other men were fixing the braking system of a white Nissan AD Wagon on Lovell Street at around 6.40 pm when a white car drove near them.

Griffith was sitting in the driver’s seat while the other man was shining a light for another man who was helping repair the brake line.

Another white car drove near the men as gunmen inside that car opened fire at Griffith and the other two men.

Griffith was shot several times while one of the men was shot in his upper left arm, twice in his back and once on his right foot.

Tunapuna police were on patrol nearby went to the scene and took the wounded man to hospital while Griffith was found to be alread dead.

Officers tried to interview the man while taking him to the hospital but he could not answer the questions.

He received emergency surgery.

Griffith’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy.

Officers of the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) visited the scene and found ten 7.62 mm shell casings and 24 9 mm shell casings.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.