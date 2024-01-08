Man, 60, gunned down in San Raphael

News

A shooting before dawn on January 8 has claimed the life of a 60-year-old man in San Raphael, Arima.

The police identified the victim as McDonald Le Blanc.

Police said gunshots rang out at Tumpuna Road at around 2 am. Members of the Northern Division went to the scene and found Le Blanc on the ground, bleeding with gunshot wounds.

Le Blanc was taken to the Arima Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) police also visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.