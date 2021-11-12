Man, 60, dies trying to save children from car in Dibe

News

A 60-YEAR-OLD man died on Thursday morning after he tried to stop a car with two children inside from rolling into a drain.

Police said that at around 7.39 am, a 29-year-old woman parked her Toyota Corolla on an access road off Upper Dibe Road, St James and went to a friend’s house. Inside the car were her two children, aged four and nine.

Some time later, Patrice George, 60, who lived in the area, was passing by when he saw the car was moving towards a drain at the side of the road. The drain was about five feet deep, police said.

Seeing the danger the children were in, George tried to stop the car by trying to get in it from the driver’s side to apply the brakes. But the car kept rolling and fell on top of George inside the drain.

George was removed and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead at 8.10 am.

Police said the children were not injured.