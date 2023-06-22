Man, 56, beaten, robbed in Trincity Mall parking lot

News

In this file photo, cars line the eastern side of Trincity Mall outside the Pennywise Super Centre –

Two people were robbed while waiting in the parking lot of Trincity Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 56-year-old man and 75-year-old woman were standing in the car park near the TruValu grocery at around 2.45 pm when they were confronted by a bandit with a gun.

The bandit hit the man several times on his head before snatching a bag containing $600.

He also snatched the woman’s handbag which also contained $600.

The bandit ran into a white Toyota Axio before driving off.

Arouca police were called in and found the car abandoned on District Way Circular near Popeye’s Chicken in Trincity.

The car was towed to the Arouca police station.

Police from the North-Central Division are continuing enquiries.