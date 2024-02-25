​Man, 50, boy, 4, wounded in Petit Valley shooting

News

The pistol and ammunition which was seized by police after the Petit Valley shooting on February 24. – Photo courtesy TTPS

Police have arrested a 67-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Petit Valley that left a four-year-old boy and a male relative, 50, wounded on February 24.

A police statement confirmed the arrest, adding that a gun had been recovered.

The police report said at around 7.50 am, the man and the child were walking along Stoer Drive, where the man met the suspect, with whom he had had a long-standing feud.

During an argument, the suspect pulled a gun from his waist.

Fearful, the other man grabbed the boy and ran towards his nearby home. There was an explosion, and the man was shot in the right hand. The boy was also shot in the right hand.

The injured man and boy were taken to the St James Medical Complex, where they were treated. Both were said to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.